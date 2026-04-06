'Happy Raj' expected on Amazon Prime Video around April 24
Entertainment
Missed Happy Raj in theaters? No worries, GV Prakash Kumar and Sri Gouri Priya's latest rom-com drama is expected to drop on Amazon Prime Video around April 24.
The film, which hit cinemas on March 27, has sparked mixed reactions but is getting a fresh shot at finding its audience online.
'Happy Raj' highlights Maryan's performance
Happy Raj dives into family struggles and love, blending humor with real emotion.
George Maryan stands out for his heartfelt role, while Abbas makes a welcome comeback.
The movie's soundtrack by Justin Prabhakaran really ties the story together, making it easy to connect with the characters' journeys.
Expect releases in both Tamil and Telugu.