'Happy Raj' to release on March 27, 2026
Entertainment
Heads up, rom-com fans! Happy Raj, starring GV Prakash, lands in theaters on March 27, 2026.
The story follows Happy Raj as he navigates love and life in a village where his dad's unusual looks make them stand out.
Things get interesting (and pretty funny) when he meets someone who actually accepts his family just as they are.
Cast and crew of the film
The film marks Abbas's return to Tamil cinema after over a decade, joining Sri Gouri Priya and George Maryan on screen.
It's directed by newcomer Maria Raja Elanchezian with music by Justin Prabhakaran.
Can't catch it in theaters? No worries: Prime Video has acquired the film's post-theatrical streaming rights; it is expected to stream on Prime Video in multiple languages toward the end of April 2026.