'Happy Raj' to release on March 27, 2026 Entertainment Mar 25, 2026

Heads up, rom-com fans! Happy Raj, starring GV Prakash, lands in theaters on March 27, 2026.

The story follows Happy Raj as he navigates love and life in a village where his dad's unusual looks make them stand out.

Things get interesting (and pretty funny) when he meets someone who actually accepts his family just as they are.