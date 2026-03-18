'Happy Raj' trailer: GV Prakash Kumar's rom-com looks like fun
The Happy Raj trailer just dropped, starring GV Prakash Kumar and Sri Gouri Priya.
It follows a guy who stumbles through a bunch of failed relationships before finally meeting his match, only to run into serious resistance from her dad (played by Abbas).
The film is directed by newcomer Maria Raja Elanchezhian and arrives in theaters on March 27.
Plenty of lighthearted chaos on offer
The trailer teases plenty of lighthearted chaos as Kumar's character tries to win over his girlfriend's strict father.
Expect lots of awkward moments, generational clashes, and heartfelt pleas for approval—all wrapped up in a blend of comedy, romance, and family drama.
Team behind the film
Happy Raj marks Elanchezhian's directorial debut. The movie is produced by Jaivarda with music from Justin Prabhakaran. Mythri Movie Makers is handling distribution in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Kumar shared that he appreciated the director's clear vision right from the start.