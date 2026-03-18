'Happy Raj' trailer: GV Prakash Kumar's rom-com looks like fun Entertainment Mar 18, 2026

The Happy Raj trailer just dropped, starring GV Prakash Kumar and Sri Gouri Priya.

It follows a guy who stumbles through a bunch of failed relationships before finally meeting his match, only to run into serious resistance from her dad (played by Abbas).

The film is directed by newcomer Maria Raja Elanchezhian and arrives in theaters on March 27.