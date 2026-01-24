'Haq' flops in theaters, becomes Netflix's most-watched film

In numbers:

Despite strong reviews for its cast and social message, "Haq" struggled at the box office after its November 2025 release.

With a budget of ₹40 crore, it opened at ₹1.75 crore net (₹1.80 crore net according to another source) and wrapped up with India totals reported between ₹19.25 crore net (₹23 crore gross) and ₹20.93 crore net (₹23.52 crore gross).

Overseas earnings brought its worldwide total to around ₹29 crore—covering only half its costs.