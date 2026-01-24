'Haq' flops in theaters, becomes Netflix's most-watched film
"Haq," a legal drama inspired by the 1985 Shah Bano case and directed by Suparn Varma, didn't make waves in theaters but is now a streaming sensation.
Starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi, the film explores faith, marriage, and women's rights—and topped Netflix charts in India and reached #1 in Pakistan and Nigeria.
In numbers:
Despite strong reviews for its cast and social message, "Haq" struggled at the box office after its November 2025 release.
With a budget of ₹40 crore, it opened at ₹1.75 crore net (₹1.80 crore net according to another source) and wrapped up with India totals reported between ₹19.25 crore net (₹23 crore gross) and ₹20.93 crore net (₹23.52 crore gross).
Overseas earnings brought its worldwide total to around ₹29 crore—covering only half its costs.
Should you watch it?
If you're into thought-provoking dramas that spark conversation about real-life issues, "Haq" is worth streaming—especially for Yami Gautam's performance.
It may have missed out in theaters but clearly found its audience online!