Next Article
'Haq' teaser: Yami Gautam fights for justice in courtroom drama
Entertainment
The teaser for "Haq" is out, giving us a glimpse of Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam in a tense courtroom drama inspired by the real-life Mohd Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum case.
Directed by Suparn S Verma, the film is set to hit theaters on November 7, 2025.
Film based on real-life case
"Haq" dives into themes of justice and women's rights, with Yami Gautam playing Shah Bano Begum and Hashmi as her lawyer.
Based on Jigna Vora's book "Bano: Bharat ki Beti," the film promises powerful scenes and conversations meant to spark thought about social change.
The cast also features Sheeba Chaddha, Danish Husain, and Aseem Hattangady.