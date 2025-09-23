'Haq' teaser: Yami Gautam fights for justice in courtroom drama Entertainment Sep 23, 2025

The teaser for "Haq" is out, giving us a glimpse of Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam in a tense courtroom drama inspired by the real-life Mohd Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum case.

Directed by Suparn S Verma, the film is set to hit theaters on November 7, 2025.