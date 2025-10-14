'Haq' to 'Tere Ishk Mein': Bollywood movies releasing in November

'De De Pyaar De 2,' '120 Bahadur'

On November 14, De De Pyaar De 2 lands with Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and R Madhavan bringing more laughs about modern relationships.

The following week (November 21) sees the release of two films: 120 Bahadur pays tribute to Rezang La's heroes with Farhan Akhtar portraying Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, while Gustaakh Ishq - Kucch Pehle Jaisa offers a love story with Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Wrapping up the month on November 28 is Tere Ishk Mein—Dhanush and Kriti Sanon team up for this spiritual sequel to Raanjhanaa that explores love and heartbreak.