Harbhajan Singh praises Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's fearless batting on JioSaavn
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Cricket legend Harbhajan Singh is seriously impressed by 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, calling his fearless and aggressive batting style "unbelievable."
On JioStar, Singh said Sooryavanshi's confidence stands out in today's game, where young players are encouraged to trust their instincts and play bold cricket.
Rahul Dravid asked Sooryavanshi 1st-ball plan
Singh shared a cool moment from Sooryavanshi's IPL debut, when Rahul Dravid asked him about his first-ball plan, the teen replied, "If the first ball is in my arc, I will smash it."
True to his word, he launched the very first delivery for six.
With this attitude, Sooryavanshi looks set to be one of cricket's next big names.