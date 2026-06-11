Harbour backs Allen's new album 'West End Girl' about marriage Entertainment Jun 11, 2026

Stranger Things star David Harbour is showing support for his ex-wife Lily Allen's new album, "West End Girl."

The album explores the breakdown of their marriage, touching on topics like infidelity and emotional manipulation.

Harbour told Variety he respects Allen for turning personal experiences into music, saying, "I do believe that it is the privilege of every artist to use their experience to create art, and so I respect her for doing that."