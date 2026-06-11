Harbour backs Allen's new album 'West End Girl' about marriage
Stranger Things star David Harbour is showing support for his ex-wife Lily Allen's new album, "West End Girl."
The album explores the breakdown of their marriage, touching on topics like infidelity and emotional manipulation.
Harbour told Variety he respects Allen for turning personal experiences into music, saying, "I do believe that it is the privilege of every artist to use their experience to create art, and so I respect her for doing that."
Harbour busy, denies Brown tension
Harbour kept things private beyond his statement and is busy with his latest project, "DTF St Louis," plus a return as Santa in Violent Night 2.
He also cleared up rumors about tension with co-star Millie Bobby Brown, calling it just a minor hiccup and affirming their strong bond.
Meanwhile, Allen shared in Vogue that her album isn't entirely factual: it's inspired by real events but has creative twists.