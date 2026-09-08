Harden dedicates 1st Emmy for 'The Pitt' to Davis

Ernest Harden Jr. just picked up his first Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, thanks to his role in The Pitt.

During his speech, he dedicated the award to Bette Davis, his late co-star from the 1980 TV movie White Mama, saying, "In '79, I did a movie with Bette Davis called White Mama. And I just wanted to say, Bette Davis, we didn't make it then, but this one is for us."