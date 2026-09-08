Harden dedicates 1st Emmy for 'The Pitt' to Davis
Ernest Harden Jr. just picked up his first Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, thanks to his role in The Pitt.
During his speech, he dedicated the award to Bette Davis, his late co-star from the 1980 TV movie White Mama, saying, "In '79, I did a movie with Bette Davis called White Mama. And I just wanted to say, Bette Davis, we didn't make it then, but this one is for us."
Davis supported Harden during 'White Mama'
Back when they filmed White Mama, Harden faced racist backlash, but Davis stood by him and even became like family, inviting him to holiday dinners.
They hoped to work together again, but she passed away in 1989.
In a full-circle moment, Harden's Emmy win honors both their friendship and her legacy, especially since Davis once asked him to accept her Emmy if she won for White Mama (the Emmys were boycotted in 1980, and she lost).