Hargitay to make history hosting 78th Primetime Emmys September 14

Hargitay to spotlight TV storytellers

Hargitay's hosting gig is a switch-up from recent years, which mostly featured comedians and late-night hosts like Kenan Thompson and Nate Bargatze.

Known for her iconic role as Olivia Benson in Law & Order: SVU and her Emmy wins, Hargitay says she is thrilled to spotlight TV storytellers and celebrate how stories connect people everywhere.