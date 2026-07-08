Hargitay to make history hosting 78th Primetime Emmys September 14
Entertainment
Mariska Hargitay is set to host the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 14, 2026, at Los Angeles's Peacock Theatre.
She's making history as the first woman to lead the show in 15 years.
You can catch it live on NBC or stream it on Peacock starting at 8pm ET (5pm PT).
Hargitay to spotlight TV storytellers
Hargitay's hosting gig is a switch-up from recent years, which mostly featured comedians and late-night hosts like Kenan Thompson and Nate Bargatze.
Known for her iconic role as Olivia Benson in Law & Order: SVU and her Emmy wins, Hargitay says she is thrilled to spotlight TV storytellers and celebrate how stories connect people everywhere.