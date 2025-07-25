Next Article
'Hari Hara Veera Mallu': Confetti thrown during UK screening
At the UK premiere of Telugu film "Hari Hara Veera Mallu," fans got a little too excited and tossed confetti inside a Cineworld theater.
The screening had to be paused so staff could clean up, and the whole moment ended up going viral online.
Fans debate if rules were clearly stated
Some fans defended their confetti celebration, saying there were no rules against it—though one also called out the theater's sound system for being underwhelming.
The incident sparked chats online about whether theaters should put up clear signs to avoid this kind of mess next time.
Meanwhile, the film itself—starring Pawan Kalyan and Bobby Deol—has received mixed reviews for its ambitious story but uneven execution.