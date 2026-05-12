Harper wins 'American Idol' 2026 over McCullough in finale Entertainment May 12, 2026

Hannah Harper, a 26-year-old housewife, just took home the American Idol crown for 2026.

The win was announced live on Monday night in the US with Harper coming out on top over Jordan McCullough after Keyla Richardson was knocked out earlier in the finale.

Her victory wrapped up a season packed with standout performances and big moments.