Harper wins 'American Idol' 2026 over McCullough in finale
Entertainment
Hannah Harper, a 26-year-old housewife, just took home the American Idol crown for 2026.
The win was announced live on Monday night in the US with Harper coming out on top over Jordan McCullough after Keyla Richardson was knocked out earlier in the finale.
Her victory wrapped up a season packed with standout performances and big moments.
'American Idol' judges praise finalists' growth
This season brought plenty of talent and emotional twists. Harper thanked Idol for giving new artists a real shot at making it big.
Runner-up McCullough, a worship director from Tennessee, earned praise for his powerhouse vocals and stage energy.
Judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie all called out how much both finalists grew as artists during their journey.