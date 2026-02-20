Harrdy Sandhu-Simrat Kaur to star in new Punjabi romantic drama
Entertainment
Harrdy Sandhu is making a comeback to Punjabi films after years, with Simrat Kaur being considered as the female lead in a new romantic movie.
Produced by Siddhant Pilania, the film promises an original storyline and high production values—plus, it's said to be Sandhu's first lead in Punjabi cinema since 2017.
Sandhu's 1st lead role in Punjabi cinema since 2017
Simrat Kaur, whose films include Bai Ji Kuttange, brings her versatile style to this big project.
Meanwhile, Sandhu is switching gears from intense sports dramas (like 83) to romance just as his music career is blowing up globally.
All signs point to this being one of the most anticipated Punjabi releases of 2026.