Harris bares baby bump at Watanabe spring 2027 Paris runway
Entertainment
Ciara surprised everyone by strutting the runway at Junya Watanabe's spring 2027 show in Paris, proudly showing off her baby bump in a bold purple bodysuit with hot pink details and a sparkling silver headpiece.
The singer, expecting her fifth child with her husband Russell Wilson, brought serious style and confidence to the catwalk.
Wilson posts heart and hands emojis
Russell cheered Ciara on via social media, showing some love with three heart emojis and two raised hands emojis.
The couple, who just celebrated their 10th anniversary this July, announced baby number five last month.
They're already parents to Sienna (9), Win (6), Amora (2), plus Ciara's son Future Zahir (12) from a previous relationship.
Their journey together keeps blending family, fashion, and plenty of love.