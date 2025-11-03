Kamala Harris's presidential nomination a 'mistake': George Clooney

Hollywood actor George Clooney has expressed regret over Kamala Harris 's nomination as the Democratic presidential nominee for the 2024 elections. In a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning, he said it was a "mistake" and that she was given a tough task by having to "run against her own record." However, he stood by his 2024 New York Times op-ed calling for Joe Biden to step down from the race.

Tough task 'Very hard to do...': Clooney on Harris's campaign Clooney said, "I think the mistake with it being Kamala is she had to run against her own record." He added, "It's very hard to do if the point of running is to say, 'I'm not that person.' It's hard to do and so she was given a very tough task." Despite this, he acknowledged that they were where they are now and speculated about the potential consequences of not nominating Harris.

Op-ed impact Clooney's op-ed calling for Biden to step down Clooney's op-ed, titled "I Love Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee," was published in July 2024 after Biden's poor performance in his first presidential debate against Donald Trump. In the piece, he argued that Democrats wouldn't win the House or Senate with Biden as their candidate. The actor later defended his stance on CNN, saying it was his "civic duty" to highlight what he saw as an urgent issue.