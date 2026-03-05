'Really struggled...': Harry Styles opens up about losing Liam Payne

Harry Styles recently opened up about the emotional turmoil he faced after the untimely demise of his former One Direction bandmate, Liam Payne. Speaking on The Zane Lowe Show, he confessed that even discussing Payne's death feels like a struggle. "I mean, full transparency, it's something that I ... even the idea of talking about it, I struggle with that a little bit even," Styles, 32, said.

Public pressure 'How strange to have people own part of your grief' Styles admitted that he found it hard to process his emotions while feeling the pressure of public expectation. "I think there was a period when he passed away where I really struggled with acknowledging how strange it is to have people kind of like own part of your grief in a way," he shared. The scrutiny, he suggested, added to an already overwhelming experience.

Personal loss 'It's so difficult to lose a friend' Styles also spoke about the special bond he shared with Payne. "It's so difficult to lose a friend who is so like you in so many ways," he reflected. He described Payne as someone with "the kindest heart" who "wanted to be great." The loss pushed Styles to reflect on his own life choices and how he wants to live moving forward.

Life reflection 'How do I want to live my life?' "It was a really important moment for me in terms of taking a look at my life and being able to say to myself, 'Okay, what do I want to do with my life? How do I want to live my life?'" he recalled. He added that the best way to honor friends who have passed away is by living life fully.

