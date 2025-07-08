Next Article
Harry-Meghan cut ties with 6 staff members
Harry and Meghan just let go of six team members, including key PR staff, in June 2023.
Since stepping back from royal life in 2020, they've been tightening their budget—this time swapping in-house roles for outside PR help to save costs.
Sussexes's financial troubles
Their Netflix deal—once hyped at $100 million—is now closer to $20 million and about to end.
While their "Harry & Meghan" docuseries did well, other projects haven't really taken off.
Meanwhile, big bills keep piling up.
'They cycle through staff...'
A royal insider joked that "they cycle through staff as quickly as normal people cycle through toilet paper," hinting at how fast people come and go from the Sussexes's team these days.