Harry-Meghan slam royal biographer's claims as 'disgusting'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pushing back against Tom Bower's new book, Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family, calling its claims disgusting. The book, serialized in The Times this week, alleges Queen Camilla once said Meghan had "brainwashed" Harry, just one of several dramatic accusations.

The Sussexes's spokesperson on Bower's comments A spokesperson for the couple told Page Six that Bower's comments have "crossed the line from criticism into fixation."

They pointed out Bower's past statement that "the monarchy in fact depends on actually obliterating the Sussexes from our state of life," saying it reveals clear bias.

Meghan allegedly 'brainwashed' Harry, says the book Harry and Meghan see Bower's words as proof of a biased agenda, calling it a "deranged conspiracy."

The book suggests Prince William and Kate were worried that Harry was under Meghan's influence and that the relationship was moving too quickly.