'Harry Potter' cast distancing from Rowling amid new backlash
JK Rowling is facing fresh backlash and boycott calls over her anti-transgender activism, especially with HBO's new Harry Potter series (where she's executive producer) on the way.
The controversy has put distance between Rowling and both fans and the original cast.
Cast members have previously spoken against Rowling's views
Keira Knightley, set to play Professor Umbridge, said she wasn't aware of the boycott but hopes "we can all find respect."
Meanwhile, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and Eddie Redmayne have all spoken out against Rowling's stance on transgender issues.
More on the controversy and its impact
Rowling's public statements—starting with a 2018 tweet and including a 2020 essay stressing biological sex over gender identity—have fueled criticism.
In 2024, she donated £70,000 to For Women Scotland's crowdfunding for its Supreme Court appeal.
Her activism has been linked to increased discrimination and mental health struggles among trans youth in the UK.