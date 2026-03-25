'Harry Potter': First look of new series is finally here Entertainment Mar 25, 2026

The show's official Instagram account shared the first glimpse of its new Harry Potter series, and fans are buzzing.

The official post shows Dominic McLaughlin as Harry in his Gryffindor colors, heading toward the Quidditch pitch, with Gryffindor and Hufflepuff flags waving in the background, a clear nod to how central Quidditch will be in this adaptation.