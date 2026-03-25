'Harry Potter': First look of new series is finally here
The show's official Instagram account shared the first glimpse of its new Harry Potter series, and fans are buzzing.
The official post shows Dominic McLaughlin as Harry in his Gryffindor colors, heading toward the Quidditch pitch, with Gryffindor and Hufflepuff flags waving in the background, a clear nod to how central Quidditch will be in this adaptation.
More about the upcoming series
This series is a team-up between HBO Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television, Bronte Film and TV, and Heyday Films. It promises to stick closely to J.K. Rowling's books for a deeper dive into the storylines we love.
Alongside McLaughlin as Harry, Alastair Stout takes on Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton plays Hermione Granger. Plus, John Lithgow steps in as Dumbledore and Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall.
No release date yet, but excitement is definitely building!