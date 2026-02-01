'Harry Potter' reboot's release date locked! When will it arrive
HBO's new Harry Potter series is set to premiere in early 2027, bringing a fresh, decade-long take on J.K. Rowling's seven books.
Season one will have eight episodes.
HBO boss Casey Bloys shared, "We've been saying 2027. I would say, to narrow it down to some extent, early 2027. And now you're going to ask, does that mean January, February, March, April, that we're not ready to say. I'll say early 2027."
Where will it stream?
The show will stream on the HBO network (some sources say it will premiere on HBO Max), after a switch in plans in June 2024.
Meet the cast and crew
After a massive search with over 32,000 auditions, Dominic McLaughlin (Harry), Alastair Stout (Ron), and Arabella Stanton (Hermione) landed the main roles.
The cast also includes John Lithgow as Dumbledore and Janet McTeer as McGonagall.
Francesca Gardiner is showrunner, with Mark Mylod directing.
Filming start date not reported / not confirmed (source only reports casting began Nov 2024 and confirmations by April 2025).