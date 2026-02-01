'Harry Potter' reboot's release date locked! When will it arrive Entertainment Feb 01, 2026

HBO's new Harry Potter series is set to premiere in early 2027, bringing a fresh, decade-long take on J.K. Rowling's seven books.

Season one will have eight episodes.

HBO boss Casey Bloys shared, "We've been saying 2027. I would say, to narrow it down to some extent, early 2027. And now you're going to ask, does that mean January, February, March, April, that we're not ready to say. I'll say early 2027."