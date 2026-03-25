'Harry Potter': Snape's Paapa Essiedu receives death threats, online abuse

HBO is providing social media training to the cast

HBO CEO Casey Bloys shared that the team expected some negativity and set up social media training to help the cast handle it.

Essiedu told The Sunday Times he has received threats and said the abuse affects him emotionally.

The series is expected to premiere in 2027 with a largely new cast: Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, Arabella Stanton as Hermione, and Alastair Stout as Ron.