'Harry Potter': Snape's Paapa Essiedu receives death threats, online abuse
Entertainment
Paapa Essiedu, who has been cast as Professor Snape in HBO's upcoming Harry Potter series, has been hit with online abuse and even death threats.
The backlash comes from fans attached to Alan Rickman's original portrayal, but HBO says they're taking extra steps to keep everyone safe.
HBO is providing social media training to the cast
HBO CEO Casey Bloys shared that the team expected some negativity and set up social media training to help the cast handle it.
Essiedu told The Sunday Times he has received threats and said the abuse affects him emotionally.
The series is expected to premiere in 2027 with a largely new cast: Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, Arabella Stanton as Hermione, and Alastair Stout as Ron.