'Harry Potter' teaser: First look at young wizard's adventures revealed
The first teaser for the new Harry Potter TV series is out, and it's giving fans a look at young Harry before he discovers he's a wizard.
The show, called Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, arrives on December 25, 2026, and introduces familiar faces like Ron Weasley and Draco Malfoy in a fresh way.
Cast and crew of the series
Dominic McLaughlin steps into Harry's shoes, joined by Arabella Stanton as Hermione and Alastair Stout as Ron.
John Lithgow and Nick Frost round out the cast.
Francesca Gardiner leads as writer and showrunner with Mark Mylod directing, while J.K. Rowling is on board as executive producer.
You can catch the series on HBO Max in countries including Germany, Italy, the UK and Ireland, plus there's already a glimpse of Harry sporting his Gryffindor robes!