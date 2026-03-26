'Harry Potter' teaser: First look at young wizard's adventures revealed

Cast and crew of the series

Dominic McLaughlin steps into Harry's shoes, joined by Arabella Stanton as Hermione and Alastair Stout as Ron.

John Lithgow and Nick Frost round out the cast.

Francesca Gardiner leads as writer and showrunner with Mark Mylod directing, while J.K. Rowling is on board as executive producer.

You can catch the series on HBO Max in countries including Germany, Italy, the UK and Ireland, plus there's already a glimpse of Harry sporting his Gryffindor robes!