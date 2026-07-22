Why did Harry Styles cancel his Brazil concert?

Despite the cancellation, Styles's Together, Together tour in support of his new album Kiss All the Time. Disco Occasionally. will continue as planned.

The tour started in Amsterdam on May 16 and has received rave reviews.

After Brazil, it will move to Mexico City for six shows starting July 31 before heading to New York's Madison Square Garden for a record-setting 30-night stand beginning August 26 and concluding this leg in Australia later this year.