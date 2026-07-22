Why did Harry Styles cancel his Brazil concert?
What's the story
Harry Styles canceled his Tuesday night concert in Brazil due to an unspecified "tour illness." The announcement was made by the singer's representative, who revealed, "Your order will be refunded at point of purchase." "Friday, July 24, 2026 will play as scheduled. If you would like to attend Friday's show, you may use your July 21 ticket number to purchase tickets at an exclusive discount."
Tour details
Styles's tour continues as planned
Despite the cancellation, Styles's Together, Together tour in support of his new album Kiss All the Time. Disco Occasionally. will continue as planned.
The tour started in Amsterdam on May 16 and has received rave reviews.
After Brazil, it will move to Mexico City for six shows starting July 31 before heading to New York's Madison Square Garden for a record-setting 30-night stand beginning August 26 and concluding this leg in Australia later this year.
Health concern
Styles sparked health concerns last month, too
This isn't the first time Styles has raised health concerns among fans.
A video of him seemingly choking on water during a performance at Wembley Stadium had gone viral last month.
In the clip, he was seen spitting water in a spout-like burst for his iconic "whale" move before appearing to choke on the remaining water and falling to the ground in a coughing fit.
Despite this, he managed to get back up and waved goodbye to the crowd.