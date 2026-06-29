How did Harry Styles collapse on concert stage?
What's the story
British singer-songwriter Harry Styles briefly collapsed on stage during a recent concert at London's Wembley Stadium. The incident occurred while he was performing As It Was, reportedly after choking on water. Despite the scare, Styles quickly recovered and completed the show. He returned to the stage for another performance the following day, confirming his well-being amid a record-breaking heatwave in the UK.
Details
Styles's 'whale' move goes wrong
The incident occurred during Styles's signature "whale" move, where he sprays water into the air while singing. However, it seems he choked on some of the water that remained in his mouth. Moments later, he fell onto his back on stage and was seen coughing repeatedly. Despite this brief disruption, Styles only stayed down for about 17 seconds before getting back up and assuring fans he was fine by waving to the audience.
Fan reactions
Styles is currently on his 'Together, Together' world tour
The incident sparked concern among concertgoers, with many taking to social media to express their worries for the singer's health. However, Styles's swift recovery and return to the stage helped ease these fears. The 32-year-old artist is currently on his Together, Together world tour in support of his latest album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. After his shows at Wembley Stadium, he will continue the tour in Brazil, Mexico City, New York City, and Australia.