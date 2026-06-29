How did Harry Styles collapse on concert stage?

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Styles's 'whale' move goes wrong

The incident occurred during Styles's signature "whale" move, where he sprays water into the air while singing. However, it seems he choked on some of the water that remained in his mouth. Moments later, he fell onto his back on stage and was seen coughing repeatedly. Despite this brief disruption, Styles only stayed down for about 17 seconds before getting back up and assuring fans he was fine by waving to the audience.