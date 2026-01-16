Harry Styles drops news on 4th album, 'Kiss All the Time'
Entertainment
Harry Styles just announced his fourth album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, coming out March 6, 2026.
The 12-track record is executive produced by Kid Harpoon and will be released under Erskine and Columbia Records.
Styles announced the album via his social media pages on January 15.
Teasers, global buzz, and instant sell-out vibes
Styles started teasing fans in December with an eight-minute YouTube video featuring tour footage and ending with "We Belong Together."
Posters with that phrase popped up worldwide on January 12, leading fans to a WhatsApp chat where Harry sent a voice memo.
When pre-orders for limited edition vinyls and merch went live, limited-edition vinyl, CD and merchandise were available to pre-order.