Harry Styles felt 'very alone' after One Direction split
Harry Styles just shared how tough things got after One Direction split in 2015.
He told The Sunday Times Magazine he felt "very alone" and admitted, "The first couple of times on stage [without One Direction], I'd think, 'What do I do with my hands?'"
On his solo career and upcoming album
Styles kicked off his solo career in 2017 and is now gearing up for his fourth album, All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. , dropping March 6, 2026.
He's also doing a massive 50-show residency across cities like Amsterdam, London, New York City, Melbourne, and Sydney—which will benefit Choose Love.
Using his platform for more than just music
The tour will benefit Choose Love, a charity helping people in need with essentials like food and shelter—showing Harry's using his platform for more than just music.
One Direction's hiatus and Styles' solo journey
