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Home / News / Entertainment News / Harry Styles announces dates for 2027 stadium tour
Harry Styles announces dates for 2027 stadium tour
Styles will perform in 12 cities

Harry Styles announces dates for 2027 stadium tour

By Shreya Mukherjee
Sep 10, 2026
06:27 pm
What's the story

Harry Styles has announced the dates for the Together, Together Tour in 2027. The tour will begin in North America and then move to Europe. The tour will include six cities in North America and six cities in Europe. All the shows are two-night stands at stadiums except for a three-night engagement in London.

Opening acts

Opening acts for the tour

The 2027 tour will feature a number of star-studded opening acts. Among them are Kiley Minogue, Lainey Wilson, LCD Soundsystem, Tears for Fears, Tinashe, Feist, Caroline Polachek, and CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso.

The Womack Sisters, Baby Rose, and Q Marsden will also be part of the lineup.

Ticket pricing

Ticket prices and availability

In response to previous confusion over ticket prices, Styles's team has emphasized transparency about pricing for the 2027 tour.

All tickets will be priced between $60 and $300.

A new tier called "Unpredictable Fun Tickets" has also been introduced to make shows more accessible and affordable for fans.

Some tickets will be available at $20 for North American dates and £20 for UK and Europe dates.

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Artist's statement

Styles expresses gratitude to fans

Styles took to social media to express his gratitude and excitement for the 2027 tour a day before the announcement.

He wrote, "When we decided to do the 2026 tour I knew it would be special but what you turned it into was far beyond what I could have imagined."

"I love playing music, I love being with all of you and being a part of the love and joy you all create together every night."

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