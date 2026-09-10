Harry Styles announces dates for 2027 stadium tour
What's the story
Harry Styles has announced the dates for the Together, Together Tour in 2027. The tour will begin in North America and then move to Europe. The tour will include six cities in North America and six cities in Europe. All the shows are two-night stands at stadiums except for a three-night engagement in London.
Opening acts
Opening acts for the tour
The 2027 tour will feature a number of star-studded opening acts. Among them are Kiley Minogue, Lainey Wilson, LCD Soundsystem, Tears for Fears, Tinashe, Feist, Caroline Polachek, and CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso.
The Womack Sisters, Baby Rose, and Q Marsden will also be part of the lineup.
Ticket pricing
Ticket prices and availability
In response to previous confusion over ticket prices, Styles's team has emphasized transparency about pricing for the 2027 tour.
All tickets will be priced between $60 and $300.
A new tier called "Unpredictable Fun Tickets" has also been introduced to make shows more accessible and affordable for fans.
Some tickets will be available at $20 for North American dates and £20 for UK and Europe dates.
Artist's statement
Styles expresses gratitude to fans
Styles took to social media to express his gratitude and excitement for the 2027 tour a day before the announcement.
He wrote, "When we decided to do the 2026 tour I knew it would be special but what you turned it into was far beyond what I could have imagined."
"I love playing music, I love being with all of you and being a part of the love and joy you all create together every night."