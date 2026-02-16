Harry Styles to curate London's iconic Meltdown festival
Harry Styles—yes, the pop superstar and former One Direction member—is taking over as curator for the 2026 Meltdown festival at London's Southbank Centre.
The festival runs June 11-21, marking a big moment for the venue's 75th anniversary and keeping up its legacy as the world's longest-running artist-curated music fest.
More about the fest
Styles says he wants to share the music and art that he loves, and to celebrate the rich history of the venue.
Expect a lineup packed with pop, soul, rock, electronica, underground sounds, plus fresh British talent.
There'll also be free activities aimed at younger crowds—so it's not just about watching shows; you can get involved too.
Previous curators of the fest
Meltdown has handed over creative control to legendary artists each year—past curators include David Bowie and Little Simz.
This year it's Harry's turn to shape the vibe and headline an event that blends big names with new voices.