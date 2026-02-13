Harry Styles to host listening parties for upcoming album

Want to join? Head over to the We Belong Together website, join a virtual queue for your city, and fill in your details (name, email, birthday, country). Invitations go out February 16, 2026—so keep an eye on your inbox.

'Aperture' is the only song released so far

The new record has been announced. Its first single 'Aperture' was previewed one day early at Rough Trade in New York City.

To celebrate release day, Harry's playing a one-night show at Co-op Live in Manchester before kicking off his Together, Together Tour across seven cities.