Are Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz engaged?
What's the story
After a whirlwind romance, singer Harry Styles (32) and actor Zoe Kravitz (37) have reportedly gotten engaged. The news comes after Kravitz was seen wearing a diamond ring while kissing Styles during a recent outing. According to Page Six, an insider revealed that "no one in their circle is surprised" by the engagement news.
Relationship journey
Kravitz once called Styles her 'soulmate'
The couple first sparked dating rumors in August 2025 when they were spotted together in Rome. Since then, they have been seen on multiple occasions, hand-in-hand and seemingly in love. By January 2026, reports suggested that Kravitz had told her close friends that Styles was "her soulmate." The pair has mostly kept their romance private, but have occasionally been photographed together in Brooklyn. Styles is reportedly "completely smitten," and "would jump off a cliff for her."
Relationship history
Kravitz's and Styles's relationship histories
Kravitz was previously married to actor Karl Glusman from June 2019 until December 2020. She then dated actor Channing Tatum, with whom she got engaged in 2023 before splitting a year later. Styles has also had high-profile relationships with singer Taylor Swift (2012-2013), model Kendall Jenner (2013-2016), actor Olivia Wilde (2021-2022), and actor Taylor Russell (2023-2024).