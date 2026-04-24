Are Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz engaged?

Relationship journey

Kravitz once called Styles her 'soulmate'

The couple first sparked dating rumors in August 2025 when they were spotted together in Rome. Since then, they have been seen on multiple occasions, hand-in-hand and seemingly in love. By January 2026, reports suggested that Kravitz had told her close friends that Styles was "her soulmate." The pair has mostly kept their romance private, but have occasionally been photographed together in Brooklyn. Styles is reportedly "completely smitten," and "would jump off a cliff for her."