Harry Styles's concert film 'One Night in Manchester' heads to Netflix

Harry Styles fans, get ready—his first full concert performance released directly through a streaming service, "One Night in Manchester," lands on Netflix worldwide March 8, 2026. The movie captures his live show at Manchester's Co-op Live arena and features every track from his new album, "Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally," which was released on March 6, 2026.

First full concert performance released directly through a streaming service This is the first time Styles has released a full concert film straight to a streaming platform. Produced by Fulwell Entertainment, it's both an album launch and a sneak peek at his 2026 tour.

Fans noticed posters bearing Netflix's signature 'N' logo, and Netflix UK posted an Instagram announcement about the premiere.

Styles' new album drops March 6, just ahead of film "Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally" is packed with synth-pop vibes and was made with producer Kid Harpoon after Styles wrapped up Love On Tour.

It follows his Grammy-winning "Harry's House," so expectations are high.