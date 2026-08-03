'Lock Upp 2': Harshad becomes 1st finalist, Shivangi eliminated
What's the story
The latest episode of Lock Upp 2 saw a shocking twist with television actor Harshad Chopda being confirmed as the first finalist after an emotional task. However, his win was followed by fellow contestant Shivangi Joshi's elimination, leaving viewers in disbelief. The task was a group effort, where contestants had to choose one person as the first finalist unanimously.
Task details
Contestants had to choose between Joshi and Chopda
In the task, contestants had to decide who among them would be the first finalist.
Initially, Laila, Shilpa Shinde, Ram Kapoor, and Akanksha Chamola opted out of the race themselves.
This left only Chopda and Joshi in contention. Both were locked in a cell to discuss their fate.
The discussion turned emotional as both refused to prioritize themselves over each other.
Emotional exchange
Riteish Deshmukh intervened after Joshi-Chopda refused to budge
During the discussion, Chopda confessed that he had been playing for others throughout the season and wanted to think about his own path this time.
Joshi replied that if the trophy was meant to be hers, she would eventually earn it.
The two continued to convince each other that the finalist spot belonged to the other until jailer Riteish Deshmukh intervened and urged them to end their stalemate.
Fan reactions
Fans divided over Chopda's actions
Joshi eventually left the cell, making Chopda the first finalist. However, this decision came with a heavy price as Joshi was seen crying after leaving the cell.
Fans were divided over Chopda's confession, with some accusing him of "emotional blackmail" and others defending his actions.
One user on X wrote, "Wth is going on with Harshad and Shivangi in today's episode omg," while another said, "Harshad and Shivangi have turned #lockupp2 into another saas bahu saga."
Unexpected twist
Rumors suggest Joshi may still win 'Lock Upp 2'
In a surprising turn of events, contestant Shreya Kalra used her power to eliminate Joshi from the show.
This left many contestants and viewers stunned as they had expected Joshi to win.
Despite her elimination, rumors suggest that Joshi may still win Lock Upp 2.
According to India Forums, she is reportedly the winner despite being eliminated, sparking speculation about a possible wildcard entry or other surprise twist in the game.
The show streams on Netflix.