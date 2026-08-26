'Real artist': Harshvardhan Rane talks about working with RGV

Rane, who is a fan of Varma, said he had a positive experience working with the director on Police Company.

"I've been shooting with him for over a week now. He has been very nice to me," Rane said.

"If you love geniuses, you won't consider sir a taskmaster."

"If you're sitting with a real artist, you aren't supposed to have a structure. You've to be okay with a free-flowing work environment. I'm okay with such people."