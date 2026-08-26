'Real artist': Harshvardhan Rane talks about working with RGV
What's the story
Harshvardhan Rane, known for films like Sanam Teri Kasam and Haseen Dillruba, is now moving away from romantic roles to action-packed ones. His upcoming projects include Police Company and Force 3. In an interview with News18, he spoke about his experiences working with director Ram Gopal Varma (RGV), who is often seen as a hard taskmaster on set.
Director's demeanor
'If you love geniuses, you won't consider sir a taskmaster'
Rane, who is a fan of Varma, said he had a positive experience working with the director on Police Company.
"I've been shooting with him for over a week now. He has been very nice to me," Rane said.
"If you love geniuses, you won't consider sir a taskmaster."
"If you're sitting with a real artist, you aren't supposed to have a structure. You've to be okay with a free-flowing work environment. I'm okay with such people."
Filmmaking philosophy
On Varma's controversial reputation on social media
Rane also spoke about Varma's controversial reputation on social media.
"I'm not on Twitter. Luckily, I haven't been exposed to that side of sir even though I often hear people talk about it," he said.
"All I can say is that I love what sir thinks about the grammar of filmmaking. I'll always keep that in my heart."
Career progression
Rane on his cinematic journey
Rane also reflected on his journey from being a delivery boy in Delhi to sharing screen space with John Abraham in Force 3.
"It's a full circle. It's extremely cinematic and poetic. I'm always short of words when I think about it," he said.
"There was a boy who delivered a helmet to a big star and 20 years later is sharing a frame with him in a film."