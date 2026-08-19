Why was 'Police Company' shoot halted for 2 hours?
What's the story
The shooting of director Ram Gopal Varma's latest film, Police Company, was interrupted for two hours on the first day of filming. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) intervened due to Varma's unpaid dues from his 2018 Telugu action film Officer. The production resumed only after clearing outstanding dues of ₹1.32cr.
Details
'FWICE has been pursuing the matter with the filmmaker...'
A source close to the project told Bollywood Hungama, "RGV owed over ₹1 crore to technicians and workers who worked on his Nagarjuna-starrer 2018 Telugu action film Officer."
"FWICE has been pursuing the matter with the filmmaker since 2017, yet the dues remained unpaid."
"When Varma started shooting for his new film on Monday, representatives of FWICE arrived on the sets, suspended the shoot, and insisted that the long-pending amounts be settled before production could continue."
Settlement
FWICE contacted producers after Varma announced 'Police Company'
FWICE had contacted the film's producers, Bhushan Kumar and Parag Sanghvi, soon after Varma announced Police Company last week.
The federation sent a formal letter asking for the clearance of Varma's outstanding dues before shooting began.
The producers had agreed to a settlement, but the payment was not processed by Monday, leading to FWICE's intervention on set.
Filming resumed
Everything you need to know about 'Police Company'
The shooting was halted for just two hours, after which it resumed without further interruptions.
The production is now on track and is likely to be completed by the end of this year.
Police Company stars Harshvardhan Rane in the lead role, with Fardeen Khan, Saurabh Shukla, Paresh Rawal, and Makarand Deshpande in supporting roles.
As per earlier reports by the outlet, Police Company will be a two-part film with both parts shot back-to-back and released months apart in 2027.