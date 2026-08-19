Why was 'Police Company' shoot halted for 2 hours?

A source close to the project told Bollywood Hungama, "RGV owed over ₹1 crore to technicians and workers who worked on his Nagarjuna-starrer 2018 Telugu action film Officer."

"FWICE has been pursuing the matter with the filmmaker since 2017, yet the dues remained unpaid."

"When Varma started shooting for his new film on Monday, representatives of FWICE arrived on the sets, suspended the shoot, and insisted that the long-pending amounts be settled before production could continue."