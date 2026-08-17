Ram Gopal Varma's 'Police Company' to release in 2 parts?
What's the story
Director Ram Gopal Varma is busy with his new film, Police Company. The movie will star Harshvardhan Rane as the famous Mumbai Police encounter specialist Daya Nayak. Fardeen Khan, Saurabh Shukla, Paresh Rawal, and Makarand Deshpande are also part of this T-Series production. Now, it has been revealed that the film will be made in two parts.
Production details
Both parts to be shot back-to-back
Both parts of Police Company will be shot back-to-back, with the makers planning to release them a few months apart in 2027, reported Bollywood Hungama.
This strategy was recently used by Aditya Dhar for Dhurandhar and earlier by Anurag Kashyap for his Nishaanchi films.
The initial plan for Police Company was to make it a web series due to its expansive story, but Varma insisted on making it a two-part feature-film franchise.
Film's backdrop
Set in late 1990s and early 2000s
Set in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Police Company is a period crime thriller focused on the Mumbai Police Detection Unit.
This police squad was formed to dismantle powerful organized crime syndicates and underworld gangs in the city.
The unit, also known as the "Encounter Squad," is credited with neutralizing hundreds of dangerous criminals and crippling major syndicates such as those of Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan.
Director's commitment
RGV is back to his original form, teases source
A source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama, "RGV has written it in such a way that it's going to blow everyone's minds. Both parts are going to be a crazy, action-packed, thrilling experience for theatrical audiences."
"He's literally back to his original form and is giving it his 100% to make it his much-awaited comeback project."
Casting details
New faces will play Nayak's team members
While Rane will play Nayak, the other squad members will be portrayed by relatively new faces.
The film has a huge ensemble cast from both the police and underworld, making it one of T-Series's biggest casting projects.
The makers aim to wrap up filming by the end of this year, with a mid-2027 release for Part 1 and a few months later for Part 2.