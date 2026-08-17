Ram Gopal Varma's 'Police Company' to release in 2 parts?

Both parts of Police Company will be shot back-to-back, with the makers planning to release them a few months apart in 2027, reported Bollywood Hungama.

This strategy was recently used by Aditya Dhar for Dhurandhar and earlier by Anurag Kashyap for his Nishaanchi films.

The initial plan for Police Company was to make it a web series due to its expansive story, but Varma insisted on making it a two-part feature-film franchise.