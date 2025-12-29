'Shootout in Dubai': Harshvardhan Rane to lead Ektaa's crime thriller

Production details

'Shootout in Dubai' has been in development since 2021

The third film in the franchise has been under development since 2021, with the script reportedly going through six drafts. A source told Mid-day that producer Ektaa R Kapoor and co-creator Sanjay Gupta were only ready to move forward once the screenplay matched the intensity of earlier films. "There was no pressure to rush this. The makers were very clear that unless the script carried aggression and attitude as Lokhandwala and Wadala, they wouldn't greenlight it."