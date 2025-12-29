'Shootout in Dubai': Harshvardhan Rane to lead Ektaa's crime thriller
What's the story
The popular Shootout franchise is going global with its third installment, Shootout in Dubai. The film, starring Harshvardhan Rane, will take a fictional narrative set against the backdrop of Dubai's towering skyline. This marks a departure from the previous two films, which were based on Mumbai's underworld.
Production details
'Shootout in Dubai' has been in development since 2021
The third film in the franchise has been under development since 2021, with the script reportedly going through six drafts. A source told Mid-day that producer Ektaa R Kapoor and co-creator Sanjay Gupta were only ready to move forward once the screenplay matched the intensity of earlier films. "There was no pressure to rush this. The makers were very clear that unless the script carried aggression and attitude as Lokhandwala and Wadala, they wouldn't greenlight it."
Storyline shift
'Shootout in Dubai' to feature a completely fictional narrative
Unlike its predecessors, which were inspired by real-life gangland encounters, Shootout in Dubai will feature an entirely fictional story. The source added, "This one is designed to feel swankier. Dubai allows for scale... It's still a Shootout film, but with a fresh skin." This change marks a significant shift in the franchise's storytelling approach.