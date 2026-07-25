Hart stars in '72 Hours' comedy about Gen Z clash
Entertainment
Kevin Hart is back with 72 Hours.
This comedy follows Joe (Hart), a 40-year-old ad exec who accidentally lands in a Gen Z bachelor party group chat and gets swept into a wild three-day Miami adventure.
Directed by Tim Story (of Ride Along fame), the film dives into generational clashes and unexpected friendships.
Gooding Hernandez Patterson energize '72 Hours'
The cast brings serious energy: Mason Gooding plays the groom-to-be, Marcello Hernandez is his worst best man, and Ben Patterson is the group's youngest and sweetest.
Andy Garcia adds some edge as a cartel boss on their trail, with Michael Mando as his pressured son.
Director Story says the cast just clicked from day one.
Expect laughs, chaos, and some real feels along the way.