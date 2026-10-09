Hartnett leads 'Below' supernatural series filmed in Newfoundland on Netflix
Entertainment
Josh Hartnett stars in Below, a new supernatural thriller series now streaming on Netflix.
Filmed in Newfoundland and created by Jesse McKeown, the show follows fisherman Calvin Penney (Hartnett) as he faces off against a mysterious force threatening his coastal town.
Mackenzie Davis and Charlie Heaton round out the lead cast, with the community also weighing a land buyout that could change everything.
'Below' blends suspense and community struggles
Below mixes eerie suspense with community struggles, exploring survival, family ties, and tough choices about the town's future.
Hartnett really dove into local culture for his role, with the actor researching Newfoundland's history and people and getting to know local residents.