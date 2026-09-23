Harvey Weinstein resentenced in New York for Miriam Haley assault
Harvey Weinstein, whose downfall helped spark the Me Too movement, is getting resentenced in New York this Wednesday for sexually assaulting Miriam Haley back in 2006.
His original 23-year prison term was thrown out in 2024, but after a retrial last year, he was found guilty again.
The case remains a big deal, with more than 80 people having accused Weinstein of similar misconduct.
Weinstein faces new California sentence
Weinstein's actions forced Hollywood to rethink how it handles sexual abuse cases.
He is also facing a new sentence in California for another assault, while one more New York case ended in a mistrial, and prosecutors later said they would not pursue a fourth trial.
Even now, Weinstein denies everything; meanwhile, Haley says she hopes her fight will help shift attitudes about sexual violence and support survivors speaking out.