Haryana STF questions then releases 18-year-old Sameer in Shroff probe
Entertainment
Haryana's Special Task Force questioned 18-year-old Sameer, a friend of alleged shooter Rehan Ansari, about the recent firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff.
After a round of questioning, Sameer was released.
The investigation is still on, especially into Ansari's ties with Aman from Gohana, who had earlier helped bail him out.
Sameer's family denies involvement, Ansari history
Sameer's family insists he had nothing to do with the incident, pointing to his health issues and quiet lifestyle.
His mother, Manju, just wants a fair investigation for her son.
Meanwhile, Rehan Ansari has a history of legal trouble, from dropping out of school last year to posting pictures of weapons online and getting arrested on illegal-weapons charges before vanishing after his jail release in September.