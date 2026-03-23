Has Iran's 'Night Light' matched Israel's 'Tehran?' Here's the answer
Iran just dropped a new spy series called Night Light, aiming to offer its own spin on the genre after the buzz around Israel's Tehran.
The 30-episode show, launched during Nowruz, centers on Iranian intelligence teams as they take on foreign espionage threats, especially a mission involving a female agent named Ramos.
Highlights of 'Night Light'
Instead of focusing on an infiltrator like Tehran does, Night Light highlights how Iranian agents work to stop outside threats and protect national security.
Inspired by real events, it also marks actress Roya Nonahali's return to TV and has sparked plenty of talk in Iran.
Where to watch the show
Shot across Tehran and other Iranian cities, Night Light features action-packed scenes and strong messaging.
You can watch it during Nowruz holiday programming on Iran's state TV channel, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting.