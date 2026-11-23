Hashmi and Reshammiya reunite after 21 years in 'Gunmaster G9'
Emraan Hashmi and Himesh Reshammiya are back together after 21 years, teaming up for a new song in the film Gunmaster G9.
Their reunion was spotlighted on Indian Idol Legends Return, where they shared how much this collaboration and the show itself means to them.
The movie drops November 27.
Hashmi credits fans for lasting support
Hashmi credits their lasting success to fans who've stuck with them, saying that while movies keep changing, audience love is what really lasts.
Reshammiya highlighted how Hashmi brings songs to life on screen, a big reason their music hits home.
After classics like Awarapan, both are excited for Gunmaster G9 and hope it connects with today's crowd just like before.