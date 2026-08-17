Hashmi announces 'Gunmaaster: G9' release for November 27, 2026
Entertainment
Emraan Hashmi just revealed that his next film, Gunmaaster: G9, is hitting theaters on November 27, 2026.
He announced it with an Instagram video and teased a fun mix of romance, music, and action.
The movie is directed by Aditya Datt and also stars Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana.
'Gunmaaster: G9' expected box office clash
Gunmaaster: G9 will go head-to-head at the box office with Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, so expect some serious competition.
Expectations are high for Hashmi after his recent hit Awarapan 2, which pulled in ₹81.75 crore in India and whose worldwide gross stood at ₹110.10 crore by the end of its first three days.