Hashmi buys ₹3.74cr Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG amid 'Awarapan 2' success
Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi just treated himself to a brand-new Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, priced at ₹3.74 crore.
The delivery was captured in photos and videos shared online, marking a double celebration as his film Awarapan 2 is also doing well.
Hashmi's G63 Opalite White, 577hp V8
Hashmi's new G63 AMG comes in a sleek Opalite White Magno finish with matte black wheels and red brake calipers.
Inside, it's a black leatherette theme with red stitching and red detailing on the seats, complemented by brushed aluminum accents across the dashboard and center console.
Under the hood, there's serious power: a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine pushing out 577hp.
This luxury SUV joins his already impressive lineup, which includes a Range Rover Autobiography and Lamborghini Huracan, definitely keeping up with the celeb car trend!