Hashmi buys ₹3.74cr Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG amid 'Awarapan 2' success

Hashmi's new G63 AMG comes in a sleek Opalite White Magno finish with matte black wheels and red brake calipers.

Inside, it's a black leatherette theme with red stitching and red detailing on the seats, complemented by brushed aluminum accents across the dashboard and center console.

Under the hood, there's serious power: a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine pushing out 577hp.

This luxury SUV joins his already impressive lineup, which includes a Range Rover Autobiography and Lamborghini Huracan, definitely keeping up with the celeb car trend!