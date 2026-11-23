Hashmi, Reshammiya reunite after 21 years to promote 'Gunmaster G9'
Emraan Hashmi and Himesh Reshammiya just reunited on Indian Idol Legends Return, marking their reunion after 21 years.
They're back to promote their new film, Gunmaster G9, and took a moment to reflect on the special bond they share with each other and with fans.
Hashmi credits Reshammiya for music
Hashmi said that Emraan Hashmi said the music credit goes to Himesh Reshammiya.
Fans are already buzzing about "Afsana," as the pair gear up for Gunmaster G9's release on November 27.
Their partnership still feels as fresh as ever!