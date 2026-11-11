Hashmi returns in 'Gunmaaster G9' trailer directed by Datt
Emraan Hashmi is back in a totally new avatar in the just dropped Gunmaaster G9 trailer.
The film, directed by Aditya Datt, also features Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana.
Hashmi trained for intense action
Hashmi trained hard for the role, diving into martial arts and gunfights to pull off intense action scenes.
Emraan Hashmi shared that he's known for playing characters who have often found themselves in dangerous situations, but Gunmaaster G9 takes that to another level.
Co-stars call Gunmaaster G9 a blend of action, romance, and comedy, so expect more than just fight sequences when it hits theaters on November 27.