Hashmi returns in 'Gunmaaster G9' trailer directed by Datt

Hashmi trained hard for the role, diving into martial arts and gunfights to pull off intense action scenes.

Emraan Hashmi shared that he's known for playing characters who have often found themselves in dangerous situations, but Gunmaaster G9 takes that to another level.

Co-stars call Gunmaaster G9 a blend of action, romance, and comedy, so expect more than just fight sequences when it hits theaters on November 27.