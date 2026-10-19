Hashmi safe after 'Gunmaaster G9' SUV near-miss Mukut boosts safety
Entertainment
During the filming of Gunmaaster G9's climax in Bengaluru, an unsecured SUV nearly caused a serious accident.
Luckily, lead actor Emraan Hashmi and others in the frame escaped without any injury.
After this close call, producer Deepak Mukut is stepping up safety measures on set to make sure everyone stays protected.
Mukut stresses planning for action scenes
Mukut emphasized that action scenes need careful planning and coordination, saying it's his responsibility to look out for his team.
The new protocols show his commitment to keeping things safe behind the scenes, especially during high-risk stunts.