Hashmi says wife Nasreen faces 6th oral cancer recurrence
Entertainment
Sharib Hashmi, known for The Family Man, has shared that his wife Nasreen is facing oral cancer for the sixth time since 2018.
Despite five surgeries and tough treatments, the cancer keeps coming back and has spread further.
Nasreen appreciates Hashmi's constant support
Hashmi calls Nasreen a warrior, saying her courage inspires their whole family.
Nasreen appreciates his constant support during hospital stays, even balancing work and being by her side through every surgery.
Married since December 27, 2003 (over two decades of marriage); the couple have been together for more than three decades and have two kids.