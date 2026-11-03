Hashmi to star in 'Rooh' directed by Sharma in 2027
Entertainment
Emraan Hashmi is set to star in Rooh, a new horror film now backed by Tips Films and Tips Music.
Directed by Mayank Sharma, the movie drops in 2027 and will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
Tips Music is also crafting a soundtrack that aims to blend romance with spooky vibes for an immersive experience.
'Rooh' reunites Hashmi and Taurani
Rooh brings Hashmi back together with producer Kumar Taurani after their earlier project Footpath.
Taurani shared he's excited to recreate that magic once again from their past work.
The film's team says music will play a big role in shaping the story's emotional impact, so expect more than just jump scares when this one hits screens.